Air New Zealand accused of misleading passengers on flight disruption reimbursement rights

The Commerce Commission has filed charges against Air New Zealand under the Fair Trading Act, alleging the airline systematically misled passengers regarding their legal entitlements to compensation during flight disruptions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Aviation issues

The core of the dispute centers on the financial mechanism of reimbursement for delays and cancellations deemed to be within the airline's operational control, such as engineering failures, crew sickness, and scheduling issues. Under the Civil Aviation Act, these specific triggers mandate that the airline reimburse domestic passengers for resulting losses. The Commission alleges that Air New Zealand provided misleading information that caused passengers to believe they were ineligible for these payments, leading the company to reject legitimate claims for reimbursement.

Corporate Response and Scale of Error

Air New Zealand has contested the necessity of court proceedings, citing a voluntary review of 62,000 disruption-related claims. The airline asserts that errors occurred in fewer than 1% of these cases and that all identified affected customers have since been contacted and compensated. While the airline has apologized and updated its internal training and guidance to prevent future occurrences, the Commerce Commission maintains that the pattern of misleading statements deprived consumers of money they were legally owed over a five-year period.