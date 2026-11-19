Aotearoa: Lack of technical expertise and machinery drives textile manufacturing offshore

New Zealand's natural fibre sector faces a structural economic gap that diverts manufacturing value offshore, a challenge illustrated by WoolAid, a South Island company producing medical-grade bandages from merino wool. Although the raw clip originates from ZQ-certified farms in Mackenzie Country, Central Otago, and Marlborough, the final product is processed in Italy and China. This outcome reflects a broader constraint identified in the "Future of Fibre Aotearoa” report: the absence of domestic specialist processing equipment and technical expertise required to move beyond raw commodity exports toward higher-value manufactured goods.

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Offshore dependence and regulatory barriers

WoolAid, founded by Lucas Smith, supplies a product that must meet United States Food and Drug Administration Class I medical standards. The sterilization and processing requirements for merino wool are so specific that, according to Smith, only a handful of mills globally could execute the process. Smith interned at a weaving facility in Northern Italy, which now serves as the primary node in WoolAid's supply chain. The wool is scoured and spun in Italy, then exported to Shanghai for bandage assembly before reaching markets in Aotearoa, Canada, and the United States.

The decision to outsource manufacturing is not driven by cost efficiency alone, but by the absence of local capability. Smith noted that few mills were willing to work with his specifications in the early years of the company's development because the sterile system for wool had never been commercially implemented. Consequently, the financial value created by patenting the medical-grade application accrues to the New Zealand company, but the industrial activity, employment, and associated downstream revenue are captured by foreign firms in the textile and medical manufacturing sectors.

Sector-wide production decline and value capture

The "Future of Fibre Aotearoa” report, led by Fashion and Textiles New Zealand with support from the Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust (AGMARDT), outlines the scale of this structural shift. Aotearoa produces 171,530 tonnes of fibre annually, with a farmgate value exceeding $926 million. Wool remains the largest stream by volume and value, with primary export destinations being China and India. However, the report describes the sector as being on a "structural decline path” as sheep production shifts toward meat-led models and wool export volumes trend downward.

The report identifies "fragmented” sectors facing limited processing capability, weak pathways to market, and a loss of skills in textile manufacturing and wool science. Jacinta FitzGerald, chief executive of Fashion and Textiles New Zealand, clarified that the issue is not a lack of innovative ideas or raw material quality, but the inability to convert these into marketable products domestically. "In some situations we don't have the testing facilities available in New Zealand to test performance. And other situations with different fibres, we may not have the manufacturing capability here, the infrastructure, to take things from pilot scale to commercial scale,” she said.

Skills erosion and market opportunities

The barrier to onshore value addition is increasingly one of human capital rather than capital investment. FitzGerald explained that while machinery for processing exists, the personnel with the knowledge to operate it at commercial scale have left the workforce. "We have the machine, but it's not accessible, or we have the machine but the person who knows how to run it is no longer there,” she stated. This skill deficit prevents New Zealand firms from capturing the downstream value generated during processing, manufacturing, and product development, which currently occurs offshore.

Despite these constraints, the report highlights opportunities in the global transition toward natural and bio-materials. Sectors such as building construction, interiors, and health and wellbeing present potential markets for New Zealand fibres. Companies such as Honest Wolf, Norsewood, and Rubisco are cited as examples of firms leveraging provenance to access these markets. Last year, New Zealand produced more than 114,600 tonnes of wool from 23.4 million animals on 11,046 farms, generating $540 million in revenue. The economic implication is clear: without addressing the manufacturing and skills gaps, New Zealand risks remaining a raw material exporter while the value-added stages of the fibre supply chain are consolidated abroad.