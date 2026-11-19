Queenstown Lakeview demolition removes 12,669 tonnes of asbestos soil

The demolition phase of the Lakeview precinct in Queenstown has resulted in the removal of 12,669 tonnes of asbestos-contaminated soil and 64.56 tonnes of asbestos-containing building material over a 12-month period, according to newly released Queenstown Lakes District Council documents. This volume significantly exceeds initial environmental assessments, which in 2020 identified asbestos fibres in soil at four locations, with only two exceeding regulatory guidelines. The final demolition report attributes the "significant" quantity of contaminated soil to historic work at the site, necessitating off-site disposal rather than the originally planned local excavation and management of limited affected areas.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены New building with construction materials

The physical constraint of the site's historical land use has directly impacted the cost and timeline of site clearance. Queenstown Lakes District Council approved an additional $6.3 million in 2021 to address the unforeseen asbestos load, bringing the total forecast cost for site clearance to $12 million. The land, valued initially at $42 million, is part of a larger development agreement with Australian developer 94 Feet, under which the council plans to progressively sell "super lots" in stages. While remediation is completed on Lot 9 with encapsulated asbestos-contaminated soil under ongoing management, other council-retained areas-including Lynch Block, the proposed hot pool site, and Market Square-may require further investigation and potential mitigation.

Infrastructure Costs and Funding Mechanics

Broader infrastructure requirements for the Lakeview precinct, which serves as an extension of the town centre with residential, hospitality, and retail components, have driven a total infrastructure bill to $74 million in a January 2025 forecast. This budget comprises $42 million in subdivision costs, $14 million for subdivision site clearance, $2 million for ancillary site clearance, and $16 million for ancillary projects. The additional expenditure includes transport and water infrastructure projects that benefit the wider network alongside the subdivision.

Of the forecast $74 million, $23 million is funded through rates and development contributions, while $52 million is reported as cost of sale. Subsequent council reports indicate that $48 million has been invested in subdivision infrastructure to date, with an additional $7 million in deferred infrastructure. The development structure allows the council to share in the additional value realized over the life of the project, having provided for $75 million in staged base land payments in addition to this profit-sharing mechanism. This financial structure was designed in 2018 to maximize financial return for ratepayers while minimizing risk, aiming to complete the project within eight to ten years.

The physical expansion of the town centre has proceeded amidst ongoing housing insecurity in Queenstown, where shortages have led to instances of room-sharing and informal living arrangements. While the council has committed to directing five percent of gross land proceeds to the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust for affordable housing, the 2018 planning notes indicated that affordable housing was not a strict requirement for the development. Approximately 300 people, many of whom were low-wage migrant workers, were evicted from a former camping ground in 2019 to facilitate the clearance of the site.