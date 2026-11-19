Data indicates 48.4 percent of Kyrgyz citizens aged 60 to 64 remain in the national workforce

Economist. kg reports that nearly one in five residents of Kyrgyzstan who have reached pension age lives below the poverty line, highlighting a sharp contrast between the country's economic reality and its social support structures.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Kyrgyzstan. An elderly woman and a child

Despite their official status as pensioners, a significant portion of the elderly population remains active in the workforce. Data indicates that 48.4% of residents aged 60 to 64 continue to work.

Simultaneously, financial interdependence within families remains a dominant factor in household economics. Survey data shows that 71.6% of citizens over the age of 55 provide material assistance to their children and grandchildren, underscoring the critical role of intergenerational support in sustaining livelihoods.