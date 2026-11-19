Kazakhstani banks shifted assets toward securities in the first nine months of 2026, with investments in these instruments increasing by 2.1 trillion tenge to reach 14.3 trillion tenge by October 1. This segment grew by 17.4%, more than double the overall banking sector asset growth of 8.6%, raising the share of securities in assets from 17.2% to 18.6%.
Concurrent with the rise in securities, loans to large legal entities (excluding SMEs) decreased by 6.1%, falling from 7.23 trillion to 6.79 trillion tenge. This was the only major loan segment to show negative growth, moving the ratio of securities to corporate loans from 1.7 to 2.1.
The decline in corporate lending is not driven by borrower quality. Loans to legal entities remain the most disciplined segment, with non-performing loans (NPLs) over 90 days overdue dropping 26.8% to 1.8% of the portfolio (121 billion tenge). In contrast, NPLs rose in the SME segment (3.8%) and among individuals (4.6%).
While banks issued 16.6 trillion tenge in new corporate loans during the period-a 19.5% year-on-year increase-the total portfolio shrunk because large companies are repaying and refinancing old obligations faster than taking new ones. The Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan also reported stagnant demand, with credit applications from entrepreneurs growing only 1.2% in the first half of the year.
Several factors are driving the move into securities:
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed this excess liquidity and the lack of investment lending on October 28, stating that budget and development institution capabilities do not meet the economy's long-term financing needs. He called for banks to increase their participation in investment lending and emphasized the need for regulatory mechanisms to manage the banking system's free liquidity.
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