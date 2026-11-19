Intuit Bengaluru campus expansion integrates 25 percent of global technology talent in India

Intuit has expanded its operational footprint in India with the commissioning of a new two-tower campus at Embassy Tech Village on Outer Ring Road, Bellandur, Bengaluru. This facility now serves as the company's second-largest engineering center globally, consolidating its technical teams into a single hub to accelerate the development of AI-driven financial platforms.

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The expansion is a strategic move to integrate core product, platform, and AI capabilities. By co-locating engineers, product managers, and designers, Intuit aims to reduce the friction between conceptualization and deployment, fostering a "builder culture" designed to scale global customer experiences. Approximately 25% of Intuit's global technology talent is now concentrated in Bengaluru, where the company has maintained a presence since 2005.

From an infrastructure perspective, the campus is designed to support a hybrid working model, balancing remote flexibility with physical spaces optimized for high-velocity collaboration. The facility also aligns with the company's corporate sustainability mandates, contributing toward a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations and supply chain by FY40.

According to Saurabh Saxena, Senior Vice President of Product Development and India Site Leader, the campus is intended to act as a catalyst for growth and innovation within the Indian market. Alex Balazs, Chief Technology Officer at Intuit, emphasized that the Bengaluru site is central to the engineering of AI-driven experiences that provide financial intelligence to a global user base of consumers, businesses, and accountants.

The interior design of the campus reflects a localized approach, incorporating regional art and Kannada-inspired themes-such as the "Garden City | Namma Ooru" lobby-while maintaining the technical standards required for a global innovation hub.