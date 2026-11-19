Uzbekistan: Construction of 67 km of cement-concrete roads starts in Khorezm region

Uzbekistan is restructuring its regional logistics by replacing deteriorating asphalt and gravel surfaces with high-load cement-concrete pavements and reconstructed bridges. The current focus is centered on the Khorezm region, where the Road Committee is executing a series of infrastructure projects aimed at eliminating bottlenecks in the transport link between urban centers and international borders.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Construction of new highways, Construction of a motorway

The Urgench-Khiva Toll System

The primary functional achievement in the region is the completion of the T001 Urgench-Khiva highway. This 35-kilometer stretch represents Uzbekistan's first toll road, designed to shift the financial burden of maintenance from the state budget to the users of the infrastructure. With a total investment of $120 million, the road is now operational, handling a traffic volume of approximately 2,000 vehicles per day.

Hard-Surface Conversion and Structural Reinforcement

To address the limiting condition of seasonal road degradation, the government is converting 67 kilometers of local roads into cement-concrete pavements. Funded by the Asian Development Bank with a $21.8 million allocation, the project is divided into three lots. The engineering scope extends beyond the road surface, requiring the construction of 20 new bridges and the installation of 87 culverts to manage water drainage and structural stability. Contractors are currently in the mobilization and preparation phase, with completion targeted for the end of the year.

Regional Network Reconstruction

A separate $98.6 million initiative, funded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, targets the full repair of 188 kilometers of local roads and the reconstruction of 76 bridges. This system is being implemented via three distinct operational lots:

Lot 1: A Chinese firm is constructing 58 km of road across the Bogot, Khazarasp, Yangibozor, and Yangiarik districts.

Lot 2: A local contractor is managing 56 km in the Khiva and Kushkopir districts.

Lot 3: Another Chinese company is executing 74 km across Urgench, Gurlan, and Shovot.

The Amu Darya Transit Corridor

The most complex engineering effort is the reconstruction of the D213 highway (Urgench-Khonqa-Khazarasp-Amu Darya — A380). The project covers an 84-kilometer section with a total budget of $238 million, funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The critical physical component of this route is a 690-meter bridge spanning the Amu Darya river, which serves as a vital link within a system that includes 44 bridges, 4 overpasses, and 5 underpasses/overpasses.

Future Expansion and Local Connectivity

Planning has progressed to the technical and economic justification stage for the reconstruction of a 50-kilometer segment (km 5-55) of the D217 highway, which connects Urgench, Gurlan, and Mangit to the border of Turkmenistan. Additionally, the state has addressed internal logistics by repairing 37.6 kilometers of local economic roads in the Shovot and Yangiarik districts, funded by a 40.1 billion soum allocation from the republic's budget.