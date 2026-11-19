Kyrgyzstan's fuel labeling system boosts tax revenue by 10 billion som

Kyrgyzstan's efforts to digitize the monitoring of petroleum products have resulted in a significant increase in tax collections. According to the State Tax Service (STS), tax revenues from oil traders rose by 10 billion som in 2025 compared to the previous year.

These figures follow the implementation of a mandatory labeling system for gasoline and diesel fuel, which became effective on October 1, 2024. The project is operated under a public-private partnership involving the operator OJSC Uchkun and the Singaporean company Nanolumi Pte Ltd.

The STS reports a substantial increase in the volume of monitored fuel. By the end of 2025, the amount of labeled gasoline and diesel fuel increased by 30.7% compared to 2023 levels. To enforce the new regulations and ensure compliance, tax authorities conducted 95,085 fuel sample tests in 2025 to verify the presence of required markings.

Representatives from the State Tax Service, OJSC Uchkun, and Nanolumi Pte Ltd recently met in Bishkek to review the project's implementation and discuss technical improvements. The participants focused on optimizing technological processes to further enhance the efficiency of fuel circulation control.