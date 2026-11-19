Russian scientists identify specific neoantigens for individualized peptide cancer treatment

Russia has introduced "Oncopept," a personalized medication for colon cancer, into clinical practice. Igor Borisevich, deputy head of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA), announced the move during the "Innovative Practice: Science Plus Business" congress.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain Particles attack the cancer cell

The drug is synthesized individually for each patient based on neoantigens found in their specific cancer cells. Scientists at the Federal Scientific and Clinical Center identified specific mutations to target these cells, creating a set of peptides that trigger the immune system to identify and destroy the tumor.

Additionally, reports indicate the first Russian patient has completed a course of treatment using an individualized mRNA drug. Four months post-therapy, the patient's condition is described as good, with examinations showing no new tumors.

In Kazakhstan, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek stated that the domestic antitumor drug DVC is currently moving from the first to the second phase of clinical trials. The government expects the medication to be released by mid-next year, following the completion of medical testing standards.