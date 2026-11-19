Colombia Negotiates $500M IDB Instrument for Palm Oil Expansion

The Colombian government is in discussions with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) regarding a potential financing mechanism of approximately $500 million for the palm oil sector. Agriculture Minister Indalicio Dugond Bacero described the initiative as a strategy to replace illicit crops with palm cultivation and expand production onto new land. This figure remains under negotiation and has not been approved as a credit; it represents a proposed instrument the government aims to finalize with the international institution.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Norma Gòmez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Colombia

Dugond announced these plans in New York during the inaugural "Semana Milagro" (Miracle Week), an investment forum organized by President Abelardo de la Espriella's administration with Vice President Jose Manuel Resto. The event's objective is to connect Colombian projects with international capital. In parallel, the ministry is exploring financial leverage options with Rabobank, an agricultural-specialized bank. This channel targets the development of new production zones in the Orinoquia and Caribbean regions.

The proposed IDB project covers two specific areas: substituting illegal crops, particularly coca, with industrial palm, and extending planting areas to new territories. These discussions complement a previously declared government program to refresh 185,000 hectares of aging palm plantations and replace 50,000 hectares of coca fields. Financing conditions for the plantation updates include grace periods and credit terms of up to 15 years, intended to address productivity declines caused by aging crops.

The ministry's broader agricultural portfolio includes passion fruit cultivation, coffee and cacao rejuvenation, Hass avocado production, and livestock development. Coconut cultivation is also listed for coastal regions. These initiatives aim to diversify agricultural exports beyond palm oil.

Colombia ranks fourth globally in palm oil production, yielding 1.9 million tons in 2023, according to BBVA Research data. Indonesia and Malaysia remain the leading producers. Minister Dugond indicated efforts to open new sales markets, including China, Israel, and Arab nations, while noting an expectation that the U. S. market will open to Colombian products.

Jaime Pumarejo, the IDB representative in Colombia, stated an intention to lower borrowing costs for producers and extend credit terms. He emphasized that replacing illegal crops with legal agriculture should become a profitable business that increases farmer incomes. Mario Silva, a Rabobank representative, expressed interest in Colombian agribusiness development plans, noting the bank's readiness to participate in financing these transformations.