France's 2027 Social Security Bill Passes Senate With Modified Deficit Target

On November 18, 2026, the French Senate passed the Social Security Financing Bill (PLFSS) for 2027, following a previous rejection of the government's version by the National Assembly. The upper house, dominated by the right-wing opposition, modified the text to set a target social security deficit of 14 billion euros, compared to the 12.7 billion euros proposed by the executive.

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The bill is not yet final law. A joint parity commission (CMP) is scheduled to meet next week to attempt to reconcile the two houses. Lacking a stable parliamentary majority, the government is considering two paths to maintain its original terms: invoking Article 49.3 of the Constitution to force a vote or utilizing ordinances, which would require the original document to remain unchanged by Senate amendments.

The government aims to reduce the social security deficit from 21.8 billion euros in 2026 to 12.7 billion euros in 2027; without new measures, it is projected to rise to 22.6 billion euros. This objective relies on limiting health insurance expenditure growth to 2% annually, down from the 3% rate seen in 2025-2026.

A critical point of contention involves a requirement for pensioners to contribute at least 5.4 billion euros in 2027. While the government proposed partially decoupling pensions from inflation and reducing tax benefits, the Senate rejected the indexation cut, shifting the burden entirely toward tax-based measures. This compromise remains contingent on the government confirming the corresponding savings within the separate state budget process.

In healthcare, the government plans to extract 5.1 billion euros through three primary mechanisms: 2 billion euros from renegotiated prices for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, 1 billion euros from reduced sick-leave payments (with parameters to be set by social partners by the end of 2026), and 500 million euros shifted to complementary insurance (mutuelles), alongside a 1.1 billion euro tax on those funds. The Senate supported these measures and introduced a "rabbit tax" (taxe lapin) to penalize patients who fail to attend scheduled appointments.

Regarding corporate obligations, the bill seeks to collect 3.7 billion euros by expanding the base for low-wage contributions to include compensation payments. The Senate delayed the implementation of this measure from January 1 to April 1, 2027, pending a promised reform of the contribution system.

The PLFSS introduces a progressive tax on processed and packaged products containing added sugar and preservatives, with a projected revenue of 300 million euros. The Senate approved this and expanded the tax to include alcoholic energy drinks ("pre-mixes") and added sugar in baby food.

The Senate also approved a new administrative restriction on social benefits for legal residents from non-EU countries. The measure introduces a minimum one-year residency requirement to access basic family allowances and housing subsidies (APL). Previously, no such waiting period existed for these benefits, unlike the five-year requirement for the minimum social income (RSA).