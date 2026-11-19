Algerian Police Request Citizen Video Evidence for Criminal Investigations

Algerian police are urging citizens to record acts of aggression and legal violations and submit the footage directly to the agency's official Facebook page. Rabah Kassi, a police officer responsible for traffic regulation and control in the Algiers province security directorate, announced the initiative during a Tuesday broadcast on Algerian Radio's second channel.

Photo: ТГ-канал Центра народной дипломатии Africa

Kassi stated that citizen-provided video helps operational efforts. The agency is seeking documentation of criminal acts and dangerous driving, such as risky overtaking maneuvers by bus drivers, as well as any actions causing harm to the public.

Authorities cited several instances where user-generated content led to arrests. In late September, a suspect who attacked a driver with a weapon was identified via a video circulated on social media. In June, police in Ouargla detained four suspects following a video report of a group assault. Other cases include the October arrest of a convicted individual in Ain Benian after an attack was filmed in the Ouled Fayet district, and an August arrest by the national gendarmerie in Tébessa involving a kidnapping based on witness footage.

While noting the effectiveness of these leads, police and gendarmerie officials emphasized that citizens should send recordings directly to law enforcement rather than posting them publicly on social media.