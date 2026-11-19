Kyrgyzstan to spend 50 million som annually to restore 184,000 hectares of degraded pastures

Kyrgyzstan has launched a strategic program to combat land degradation and modernize the management of its livestock grazing lands. According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, the government intends to allocate 50 million som annually from the republican budget toward the restoration of degraded pastures.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Cows on the pasture

The initiative was detailed during a national roundtable on sustainable pasture management held on November 19, 2026, which brought together state officials and international partners to discuss digital monitoring and administrative coordination.

The scale of the challenge is reflected in the country's land data: Kyrgyzstan possesses over 8.985 million hectares of natural pastures, with more than 184,000 hectares currently identified as degraded. To address this, the government has approved the Sustainable Pasture Management Program for 2026-2027.

By 2030, the ministry aims to implement several structural changes to land use:

Land Rotation: 1 million hectares of pastures will be temporarily withdrawn from use to allow for natural recovery.

1 million hectares of pastures will be temporarily withdrawn from use to allow for natural recovery. Active Restoration: 30,000 hectares will be intentionally sown with pasture grasses.

30,000 hectares will be intentionally sown with pasture grasses. Digitalization: The management of grazing lands will be fully transitioned to digital platforms to improve monitoring and oversight.

Beyond biological restoration, the plan includes significant investments in rural logistics and infrastructure to support livestock movement and production. The project outlines the repair of 8,382.8 kilometers of pasture roads, 718 bridges, and 766 watering points. Additionally, 170 milk collection points will be established in remote pasture areas to reduce post-production losses and improve market access for farmers.