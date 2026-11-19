India and Japan Ministers hold 2+2 Dialogue in Tokyo to strengthen Indo-Pacific security ties

During the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2) held in Tokyo, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted a systemic shift in global geopolitics: the increasing "weaponisation" of connectivity, supply chains, and resources. The discussions, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, suggest that economic interdependencies, once viewed as safeguards against conflict, are now being leveraged as instruments of strategic pressure.

Minister Jaishankar noted that the contemporary global order is under severe strain from a convergence of shocks, specifically the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, extreme economic volatility, and two major ongoing conflicts. He pointed out that the repercussions of these wars extend far beyond their immediate geographies, directly impacting food security, energy markets, and maritime shipping. This environment has necessitated a move toward "trusted and substantive partnerships" to mitigate risks associated with these vulnerabilities.

A critical point of the dialogue focused on the fragility of maritime trade and the risks associated with strategic chokepoints, particularly drawing from recent experiences in the Gulf. The ministers emphasised that ensuring the smooth flow of international commerce is no longer just an economic priority but a core component of national security. This is coupled with a mutual commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific," a goal shared with other Quad partners following the recent leaders' summit in Manila.

The talks also addressed the evolution of military technology, specifically the role of smart weapons and innovative solutions in modern warfare. Jaishankar linked this military evolution to a broader strategic engagement involving startups and technological innovation, suggesting that resilience in defence is now inextricably linked to industrial and technological agility.

From a systemic perspective, the 2+2 meeting reflects a transition from traditional diplomacy to a framework of "de-risking" and diversification. By advocating for a multipolar Asia and reformed multilateralism, India and Japan are positioning themselves as anchors of stability in a landscape where old assumptions about global cooperation have failed. The shift toward prioritizing "trusted partnerships" indicates a structural move away from globalised interdependence toward a more fragmented, security-centric model of international relations.