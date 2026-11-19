Kazakhstan Housing Prices: Official Data vs. Market Listings

Discrepancies have emerged between official statistics and market listings in Kazakhstan's real estate sector for October 2026. While the Bureau of National Statistics reported a monthly increase in average new housing prices to 629,463 tenge per square meter (+0.5%), data from Krisha. kz analyzed by AERC indicates a 1.7% decline in asking prices for under-construction housing, bringing the average to 589,408 tenge.

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Completed new buildings showed greater price stability, with an average of 544,788 tenge per square meter, reflecting a marginal monthly change of 0.1%.

Regional pricing remains highly fragmented. Almaty records the highest costs, with under-construction units averaging 817,652 tenge per square meter-a 4.6% drop from September's 857,203 tenge. Completed properties in Almaty command an even higher premium at 895,573 tenge per square meter. In Astana, under-construction housing averaged 622,562 tenge (-0.8% monthly), while completed units were priced lower at 515,593 tenge.

Other city averages for under-construction housing include Shymkent (476,953 tenge, -0.9%), Atyrau (490,944 tenge), Ust-Kamenogorsk (469,375 tenge), and Konaev (467,500 tenge). The most affordable prices were found in Uralsk, where under-construction housing averaged 250,000 tenge. Significant monthly volatility was noted in Kostanay, where prices fell by 21.7%, while Kokshetau saw a 5.8% increase.

By segment, luxury housing experienced a sharp 11.9% monthly decline to an average of 1,255,556 tenge per square meter, despite a 20.5% increase over the year. Business-class prices fell 2.7% to 699,513 tenge, and comfort-class prices dipped 0.3% to 503,457 tenge. Conversely, economy-class prices rose 4.1% in October to 501,309 tenge.

Market activity is declining alongside these price adjustments. Residential transactions fell to 31,864 in October 2026, down 10% from September and 22.8% year-over-year. This trend is compounded by a tightening mortgage market; September loan disbursements dropped 8.7% to 219.6 billion tenge, while average tenge-denominated loan rates rose from 10.7% to 11%.

These downward pressures on listing prices contrast with rising producer costs. The Bureau of National Statistics reported that construction costs rose 10.1% year-over-year in October 2026, with construction and installation work increasing by 10.5% and other expenses rising by 15.9%.