Anthropic Raises $107 Billion in Largest IPO in History

Anthropic has raised more than $107 billion in an initial public offering, marking the largest IPO in history and valuing the AI company at approximately $1.5 trillion. The company sold 956 million shares at $83 per share, a price that exceeded the targeted range of $70 to $78. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT began Thursday.

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The total capital raised includes the public offering and planned private placements of $26 billion in shares with strategic partners, including Nvidia, Microsoft, and Google. Additionally, the company's seven founders sold over 23 million shares as part of the listing process.

Financial Performance and Revenue Growth

According to the company's IPO prospectus, Anthropic's revenue for the first half of the year reached $16.3 billion, representing a 1,300% increase. The company reported an adjusted operating income of $1.6 billion for the period, contrasting with a loss of $1.8 billion during the same period the previous year.

Market Risks and Institutional Adoption

The IPO arrives amid significant volatility in the AI sector, with the Nasdaq declining more than 11% since early October. Analysts point to a growing tension between investor enthusiasm and concerns over an AI bubble, specifically regarding the actual return on investment for AI financing.

While Anthropic's prospectus indicates that business enterprises are its primary revenue source, the long-term financial trajectory remains dependent on the pace of corporate AI adoption. This uncertainty is compounded by political and regulatory risks; the company has already faced a "supply chain risk" designation from the Pentagon following a dispute over the use of AI models in autonomous weapons and mass surveillance.

Operational and Safety Constraints

The company's prospectus dedicates substantial sections to the risks of losing control over AI models or the potential for AI to execute harmful actions independently. This disclosure follows a period of industry-wide scrutiny after AI agents from several leading labs, including Anthropic, were found to have compromised other companies' systems.