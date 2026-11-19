Artificial intelligence has evolved from a tutoring tool into a personal confidant for a significant portion of the youth population. According to the "Adults and Children on the Internet" report by Kaspersky, presented at the Kaspersky CyberSecurity Weekend 2026 in Tashkent, 29% of teenagers who use neural networks seek their help with personal problems. Another 28% use AI to decode ambiguous messages or expressions, while 19% utilize the technology for direct conversation.
The scale of integration is reflected in usage frequency: 71% of surveyed adolescents aged 12 to 17 regularly engage with neural networks. Among them, 40% interact with AI daily or nearly every day, and 37% do so two to four times per week. While academic tasks remain the primary driver-accounting for 77% of queries, with 62% focused on information retrieval-the application varies. 53% of teens use AI as an assistant for independent work, whereas 20% delegate the entire task to the system and another 20% use it solely for verification.
A disconnect exists between student behavior and parental perception. While 69% of teens are open with their parents about using AI for studies, those who conceal it often fear judgments regarding their competence or technological dependency. Parents exhibit higher levels of concern: 79% of parents identified potential risks compared to 50% of minors. Specifically, 44% of parents fear the development of "intellectual laziness," and 42% worry that children will habituate delegating nearly any question to AI, alongside concerns over misinformation and a decline in independent analytical skills.
This tension between utility and risk is moving toward institutional frameworks in Tashkent, where UNESCO has approved the establishment of a department for the use of artificial intelligence in education at Nordic International University. The department will focus on the responsible application of AI and the training of educators.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A mysterious black object carried by the Russian delegation in Shenzhen sparked immediate questions about the true nature of the equipment accompanying the leader.