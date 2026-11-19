Kaspersky Report Shows 29% of Teenagers Use AI for Personal Advice and Conversation

Artificial intelligence has evolved from a tutoring tool into a personal confidant for a significant portion of the youth population. According to the "Adults and Children on the Internet" report by Kaspersky, presented at the Kaspersky CyberSecurity Weekend 2026 in Tashkent, 29% of teenagers who use neural networks seek their help with personal problems. Another 28% use AI to decode ambiguous messages or expressions, while 19% utilize the technology for direct conversation.

Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Алексей Кузнецов, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Children use AI

The scale of integration is reflected in usage frequency: 71% of surveyed adolescents aged 12 to 17 regularly engage with neural networks. Among them, 40% interact with AI daily or nearly every day, and 37% do so two to four times per week. While academic tasks remain the primary driver-accounting for 77% of queries, with 62% focused on information retrieval-the application varies. 53% of teens use AI as an assistant for independent work, whereas 20% delegate the entire task to the system and another 20% use it solely for verification.

A disconnect exists between student behavior and parental perception. While 69% of teens are open with their parents about using AI for studies, those who conceal it often fear judgments regarding their competence or technological dependency. Parents exhibit higher levels of concern: 79% of parents identified potential risks compared to 50% of minors. Specifically, 44% of parents fear the development of "intellectual laziness," and 42% worry that children will habituate delegating nearly any question to AI, alongside concerns over misinformation and a decline in independent analytical skills.

This tension between utility and risk is moving toward institutional frameworks in Tashkent, where UNESCO has approved the establishment of a department for the use of artificial intelligence in education at Nordic International University. The department will focus on the responsible application of AI and the training of educators.