Uzbekistan Formalizes Interbank Cash Distribution via Electronic Platform

The Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan has registered a new set of instructions that formalizes how banking institutions manage and distribute physical cash. The regulation shifts the movement of liquidity from informal interbank transfers to a structured electronic system.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Bank liquidity

At the center of this change is the "Electronic Cash Platform," a software complex designed to standardize the distribution of banknotes between banks. Under the new rules, banks with excess liquidity post offers, while those facing deficits submit electronic requests. While the physical movement of funds continues to be handled by cash-in-transit services, the management of liquidity portfolios is now algorithmic, separating the logistical delivery from the strategic acquisition of cash.

The instructions move bank liquidity management from a reactive to a proactive model. Institutions are now required to forecast monthly inflows and outflows, submitting electronic reports at least three banking business days before the start of the month.

The regulation also establishes a strict mandate for banks to satisfy requests from citizens and entrepreneurs for cash withdrawals from their accounts upon first demand. Additionally, banks must exchange banknotes of different denominations without charging a commission. This requirement is designed to prevent banks from using cash shortages as a means to restrict client access to funds.

New standards have been set for the physical production of currency. Banknotes must include the series, number, and denomination in both figures and words, along with warnings regarding counterfeiting and statements on mandatory acceptance. All inscriptions must be in the state language using the Latin alphabet. The guidelines also require the use of health-safe materials and modern security features, with notifications for new banknotes or coins issued no later than one week before they enter circulation.

These measures align with a broader shift in Uzbekistan's payment systems, including a Central Bank initiative allowing employees to receive salaries and bonuses in any bank account regardless of the employer's bank. Together, these changes aim to stabilize the cash economy by introducing transparency to interbank operations and guaranteeing consumer access to liquidity.