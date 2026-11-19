Amazon YVR2 workers secure first binding North American contract via BC arbitration

On Friday, an arbitrator issued a three-year collective agreement for approximately 800 workers at Amazon's YVR2 warehouse in Delta, British Columbia. This marks the first instance in North America where a union representing Amazon employees has secured a final, binding contract with the company. The agreement, which remains in effect until November 13, 2029, establishes specific wage increments, with hourly rates reaching $29 by the end of the term, alongside enhanced severance protections and a new grocery benefit.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Shkuru Afshar, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Amazon

The Authority Behind the Agreement

The contract was not the result of direct negotiation between the parties. Instead, it emerged from a binding arbitration order issued by the British Columbia Labour Relations Board (BC LRB). Associate Chair Andres Barker ordered binding arbitration on August 4, following a prolonged dispute in which both Amazon and Unifor Local 114 failed to reach a voluntary settlement. Barker noted in his decision that the dispute was "bitter and protracted” and that a mutual agreement was unlikely.

Unifor, Canada's largest private-sector union, has represented these workers since July 2025, when the BC LRB granted them certification after finding that Amazon had illegally interfered with the unionization process. Since then, the relationship has remained adversarial, with both sides filing legal challenges and alleging abuses of the unionization procedure. Despite Amazon's ongoing efforts to contest the certification in the BC Supreme Court-where a spokesperson in October 2025 argued that the certification "undermines our employees' right to be heard”-the arbitration process proceeded independently, resulting in the finalized terms.

Practical Changes in the Workplace

The new agreement introduces concrete operational and financial changes for the workforce at the Delta facility. Beyond the wage escalation to $29 per hour, the contract guarantees that employee benefits will remain equivalent to or better than existing coverage. It also establishes a seniority-based process for scheduling statutory holidays, a structural change from prior management-driven scheduling.

For long-term employees, the agreement provides an additional week of vacation for those with more than ten years of service. These provisions are now binding legal obligations for Amazon, contrasting with the company's previous stance during negotiations, when it suggested a union contract was unachievable.

Context Within Amazon's North American Operations

This development stands in contrast to recent labor actions at other Amazon sites. Last year, following the unionization of 230 workers in Laval, Quebec, by the Confédération des syndicats nationaux, Amazon closed all seven of its facilities in the province. This closure resulted in the layoff of more than 4,500 workers, with the company subsequently switching to third-party parcel delivery services to maintain order fulfillment in the region.

Similarly, in the United States, the National Labor Relations Board ruled in 2026 that Amazon had refused to recognize and bargain with the union at a Staten Island, New York, warehouse-the first location to unionize in the U. S. The Delta agreement, therefore, represents a divergent outcome in a consistent pattern of labor disputes across the company's North American network. While Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new contract, the decision effectively codifies the terms of employment for the Delta workers, independent of the broader corporate strategy observed in Quebec and New York.