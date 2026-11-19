TSB identifies systemic risk from pre-2003 freight car wheels after Emo derailment

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has identified a systemic safety risk in the Canadian rail network caused by the continued use of freight car wheels manufactured before 2003. This finding follows an investigation into a February 4, 2025, derailment near Emo, Ontario, where 14 loaded hopper cars carrying fertilizer left the tracks due to a shattered rim failure on a wheel produced in 1992.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Cargo turnover. Freight cars on the railway

Institutional Gap in Wheel Retirement

The TSB's investigation reveals that the derailment was the result of internal material imperfections in the wheel. While the Association of American Railroads (AAR) updated steel cleanliness standards in 2003 to prevent such failures, the TSB found that there is currently no proactive retirement strategy for wheels manufactured before those standards took effect. Consequently, the agency cannot determine the total number of pre-2003 wheels still in service, creating a residual risk of sudden failure across the network.

Regulatory Enforcement and Compliance

The incident triggered a regulatory response from Transport Canada. On February 28, 2025, the department issued a formal letter to Canadian National Railway (CN) citing non-compliance with Sections 4.2 and 4.5 of the Railway Freight Car Inspection and Safety Rules. The specific violation was a lack of proper documentation proving that the freight car inspection had occurred before the train entered Canada at Fort Frances.

Operational Risks and Mitigation

The TSB noted that this is not an isolated occurrence; between 2003 and 2025, the board investigated 14 derailments caused by broken rims, eight of which involved wheels produced before the 2003 cleanliness standard. This includes a separate 2023 derailment near Uncas, Alberta.

To mitigate these risks, the TSB emphasizes the use of technologies that analyze wheel impact loads to identify and remove defective wheels from service before they fail. While CN has acknowledged the report and stated it is reviewing the findings, the TSB maintains that without a formal mitigation strategy, the likelihood of in-service failures remains elevated.