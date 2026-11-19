ReSurf program diverts 4.5 tonnes of neoprene from landfills in Ucluelet

Since May 2025, a waste diversion program in Ucluelet, British Columbia, has removed approximately 4.5 tonnes of neoprene and over 200 foam surfboards from regional landfills. This physical diversion is the result of a closed-loop system initiated by Surfrider Foundation Canada, which operates from a 2,500-square-foot facility to process the synthetic waste generated by the local surf industry. The mechanism relies on extending the lifespan of equipment through repair and processing unrepairable items into raw materials, replacing the previous default where discarded wetsuits decomposed slowly in landfills.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is licensed under Public domain Beach cleaning

The economic and material context is defined by the high volume of synthetic gear circulating in the Tofino and Ucluelet region, home to roughly 20 surf shops and schools. Neoprene, the primary material in wetsuits, is a synthetic rubber that does not biodegrade easily, persisting for decades and contributing to microplastic pollution when discarded. In response to this accumulation, the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopted a bylaw this fall prohibiting the disposal of wetsuits in its landfill, the first such ban in Canada. This regulatory pressure, combined with the physical infrastructure of the ReSurf program, has created a dedicated supply chain for end-of-life gear.

The Material Chain

The operation functions as a triage and processing hub. Upon arrival, suits are inspected by a team of three repair technicians. Approximately 30 percent of these suits are mechanically repairable; these are restored and resold, with proceeds reinvested into the program. Another five percent are designated for consignors, who purchase them for $10 to upcycle into accessories such as water bottle slings and tote bags. The remaining two-thirds are beyond repair and enter the recycling stream.

In the recycling phase, hardware like zippers and buckles is removed and sent to Reclaim Plastics in Burnaby for conversion into concrete. The neoprene body of the suit is cut into sheets and processed through an on-site industrial granulator-a machine originally designed for shredding tires-to reduce the material to shredded bits. These are stored in high-volume sacks pending shipment to partners for further industrial processing. This technical sequence replaces the previous logistics of shipping whole suits to California for processing, a method that became impractical due to the weight and volume of the material and was discontinued in the 2017 Wetsuit Reincarnation program.

Financial and Industrial Integration

The program's initial capitalization came from a $546,632 grant from the CleanBC Plastics Action Fund, which financed the renovation of the Ucluelet warehouse. In early 2026, this was supplemented by a $150,000 investment from the Island Coastal Economic Trust. However, the operational model is shifting toward commercial viability through service provision. Since January, ReSurf has served as the Canadian hub for warranty repairs for five major manufacturers, including Xcel, Billabong, and Manera. Previously, these repairs required shipping to facilities in the United States, with turnaround times of up to ten weeks; locally, the same process now takes approximately one week. This reduction in logistics friction provides a direct revenue stream and integrates the local facility into the global supply chain of major brands.

The physical output of the program includes not only diverted waste but also new material flows. In addition to the neoprene stream, the program deconstructs soft-top surfboards, separating foam cores from plastic wraps for recycling through the Richmond-based Ocean Legacy Foundation. The demand for these services is evidenced by the initial intake of hundreds of wetsuits per week upon launch, sourced from both individual drop-offs and a network of 24 collection locations, including MEC stores in Vancouver and Nanaimo. The system thus transforms a linear disposal model into a circular one, where the material value of synthetic rubber is retained through technical intervention rather than lost to environmental degradation.