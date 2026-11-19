A proposed development at Reenders Drive in Transcona is set to introduce nearly 74,000 square feet of commercial space, centered around a 36,000-square-foot grocery store. The project, the second phase of Shindico Realty's Peguis Promenade, includes a 12,000-square-foot indoor family amusement area integrated within the grocery operation.
The site is positioned near the Kildonan Place mall and a Costco warehouse. While the proximity to a large-scale food retailer is notable, the developer argues that the addition of a dedicated grocery store provides a different utility for neighborhood shoppers than the existing big-box options.
The proposal was presented during an East Kildonan-Transcona community committee meeting, where the developer identified the combination of food retail and recreation as an amenity currently lacking in the immediate area.
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