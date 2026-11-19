PM Modi uses GTA VI release cycle to highlight India's transformation since 2013

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has utilised the global anticipation surrounding the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) as a chronological benchmark to highlight India's systemic transformation over the last 13 years. In a series of graphics shared on X, styled after the popular gaming franchise, the Prime Minister contrasted the state of the nation during the release of GTA V in 2013 with its current standing as the game prepares for its 2026 launch.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Narendra Modi

The comparison identifies a significant shift in India's global economic standing. The data presented marks a transition from India being categorised as one of the 'Fragile Five' economies during the GTA V era to its current status as the world's fastest-growing major economy. This macroeconomic pivot is accompanied by a reported decline in extreme poverty, which the graphics state has fallen from 27% to 2.6%.

Beyond macro-indicators, the Prime Minister pointed to structural changes in public health and energy infrastructure. Sanitation coverage, a key metric of the Swachh Bharat Mission, is cited as having risen from 39% to 100%. Simultaneously, the energy sector has seen a massive scaling of renewable capacity, with solar power expanding from 2.82 GW to 175 GW, reflecting a strategic shift toward sustainable infrastructure.

Perhaps the most striking institutional change highlighted is the liberalisation of the space sector. The Prime Minister noted that India's space startup ecosystem has grown from a single entity to 440 startups. This exponential growth reflects the tangible impact of policy changes that opened the space industry to private capital and innovation, moving away from a state-monopolised model.

By mapping these milestones against the 13-year development cycle of a global entertainment product, the administration is framing India's progress not as a series of isolated achievements, but as a comprehensive 'level-up' across economic, social, and technological dimensions. GTA VI, developed by Rockstar Games and scheduled for release on November 19, 2026, serves here as more than a game; it acts as a temporal marker for a decade of state-led implementation and industrial scaling.