Delhi seizes over 17,000 end-of-life vehicles in major emissions crackdown

Delhi authorities have significantly escalated their crackdown on vehicular emissions, seizing over 17,000 end-of-life (EOL) vehicles between January 1 and November 2 this year. Data provided by the Delhi Traffic Police reveals a stark imbalance in the types of vehicles being removed from the roads: of the total impounded, 16,918 were two-wheelers, while only 164 were cars, with the remainder comprising three-wheelers and other categories.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Rear view of a Rickshaw car with the inscription ARMY on the street

The enforcement focus appears concentrated in Zone-I, covering the central, eastern, and northern traffic ranges, where 9,916 EOL vehicles were impounded. To shift from purely punitive measures to a structured disposal system, the traffic police introduced the "EOL Vehicles Awareness Mela.” This initiative aims to incentivise owners to surrender old vehicles-specifically diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years-for scrapping at authorised facilities. During a targeted drive from November 12 to 16, 240 such vehicles were surrendered and sent for scrapping, with approximately 5,000 citizens participating in the programme.

Beyond the removal of permanently outdated vehicles, the administration is targeting operational compliance. Between November 1 and 17, Delhi Police issued 25,610 fines to motorists lacking valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. The crackdown extended to the city's entry points, where 30,742 vehicles failing to meet BS-VI emission standards were turned back at the borders. An additional 2,817 non-compliant vehicles were permitted entry but fined, resulting in total penalties amounting to ₹5.42 crore.

These measures correlate with the activation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Stage II was invoked on November 2 as air quality dipped into the 'Very Poor' category, followed by Stage III on November 6 when the AQI reached 382. These stages introduced systemic restrictions, including curbs on construction, diesel generator usage, and modified schooling schedules, before Stage III was revoked on November 17 following a temporary improvement in air quality.

The data suggests that while the city is successfully identifying and removing aged two-wheelers, the primary challenge remains the influx of non-BS-VI vehicles from outside the capital and the persistent failure of active motorists to maintain PUC certification. The shift toward "Awareness Melas" indicates an attempt by the Delhi Traffic Police to address the structural bottleneck of vehicle disposal by streamlining the scrapping process.