PM Modi highlights India's 7% growth and historic export peak to counter claims of economic instability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has countered claims of economic instability by highlighting India's trajectory as the fastest-growing major economy, citing a projected growth rate of approximately 7%. Addressing the centenary convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Prime Minister underscored a shift in the country's macroeconomic standing, moving away from the era of the "Fragile Five" and the restrictive "License Quota Raj."

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Prime Minister's Office is licensed under GODL-India Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister pointed to recent trade data as a primary indicator of economic strength, noting that India's goods exports hit a historic monthly peak of nearly $50 billion in October. According to the PM, this performance has forced global credit rating agencies and financial institutions-including Moody's, S&P Global, Fitch, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-to revise their growth forecasts for India upward.

A central point of the PM's address was the scale of poverty reduction, which he framed as a result of policy correction rather than mere rhetoric. Citing a World Bank report, he stated that 50 crore (500 million) Indians have been lifted out of poverty over the last 12-13 years. He contrasted this with the 'Garibi Hatao' (Abolish Poverty) slogan of the 1970s, arguing that while the population was smaller at the time (around 50 crore), a lack of intention and flawed policies prevented systemic progress.

These assertions serve as a direct rebuttal to recent critiques from Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Speaking at Columbia University in New York, Gandhi had characterized the current economic state as an "economic disaster," pointing specifically to systemic pressures in unemployment, the manufacturing sector, and the education system.

By focusing on export milestones and World Bank poverty metrics, the Prime Minister sought to demonstrate that the current economic model is delivering tangible outcomes for the population and creating a more stable environment for industry leaders and investors.