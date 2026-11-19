Malaysia to end visa-free entry for Indian citizens from January 2027

Malaysia has announced the termination of its visa-exemption policy for Indian nationals, effective January 1, 2027. The move marks a significant reversal of the liberal entry regime introduced in December 2023, which was originally designed to stimulate the tourism sector in the post-pandemic recovery phase.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by CEphoto, Uwe Aranas is licensed under Public domain Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

According to an announcement from the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) dated November 17, 2026, Indian passport holders will once again be required to secure a valid visa prior to arrival. The government has scheduled the opening of the MyVISA portal for these applications starting December 1, 2026. With this change, India joins other regional neighbours such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal on the list of countries requiring mandatory visas for entry.

The data reveals a sharp increase in visitor volume following the 2023 exemption. Tourist arrivals from India rose from approximately 7.3 lakh in 2019 to 13.6 lakh in 2024, further climbing to 15.6 lakh in 2025. In the first half of 2026, arrivals reached 7.4 lakh, with projections suggesting a total of 21 lakh for the full calendar year.

Despite the growth in tourism numbers, the policy created a systemic vulnerability. The High Commission of India (HCI) in Kuala Lumpur highlighted a pattern of misuse, noting a noticeable increase in Indian nationals utilizing the 30-day visa-free facility to seek employment-a direct violation of immigration rules which restrict such entry to tourism and social visits only.

The HCI has specifically warned against the influence of unscrupulous agents who lure travellers with fraudulent job promises. This gap between policy intent (tourism) and actual implementation (employment seeking) has led to an increase in overstays, illegal residency, and subsequent exploitation or detention of Indian nationals.

To mitigate these risks during the remaining exemption period, the HCI has advised genuine tourists to maintain strict documentation, including confirmed return tickets, hotel bookings, and the mandatory Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC). The High Commission has reiterated that travel for employment purposes without a valid work permit or Visa with Reference (VDR) remains strictly prohibited.

The Malaysian immigration authorities have further clarified that all visa processing fees will be non-refundable, regardless of the application's outcome or subsequent changes in travel plans or policy.