37% of Delhi-NCR residents plan to relocate due to severe air pollution

Air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region has reached a critical point where residents are no longer viewing it as a seasonal inconvenience, but as a driver for permanent relocation. According to a recent survey by LocalCircles released on November 19, 37 per cent of respondents now plan to move out of the region to escape the smog. This represents a sharp increase from December 2025, when only 8 per cent of surveyed residents expressed similar intentions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дарья Асламова Red car and people on the street market in India

The survey, which gathered responses from over 83,000 residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, highlights a growing anxiety over long-term health and financial stability. While 37 per cent are planning an exit, 58 per cent stated they must remain in the region despite the hazardous air quality, pointing to a significant portion of the population that lacks the mobility or means to relocate.

The human cost of the pollution is evident in the social networks of the residents. Approximately 72 per cent of respondents reported that at least one person in their immediate circle-including family, friends, or colleagues-has developed a severe health condition attributed to prolonged exposure to polluted air. The data shows a wide distribution of impact: 32 per cent cited one affected individual, while 17 per cent reported four to six people in their network suffering from pollution-linked illnesses.

Financial strain is compounding the health crisis. A staggering 94 per cent of respondents expressed concern over their ability to afford healthcare for their families if they continue to live in the capital region. This anxiety has intensified over the past year; in December 2025, the figure for those worried about healthcare affordability stood at 73 per cent.

The economic burden is substantial for middle- and lower-income households. Reports indicate that a single pollution-triggered hospitalisation in a private facility can cost between ₹35,000 and ₹80,000, with an additional ₹6,000 to ₹10,000 required for diagnostic tests and medication. Data from Policybazaar for 2025 further underlines the severity, noting that pollution-linked ailments account for more than 8 per cent of hospitalisation claims across India, with Delhi bearing the highest burden. Most alarmingly, children under the age of 10 account for 43 per cent of these claims.

Medical professionals at AIIMS and Apollo hospitals have noted a surge in respiratory issues among adults in their 20s, 30s, and 40s who previously had no history of illness, frequently reporting persistent coughing and breathlessness. This clinical reality mirrors the atmospheric data; Delhi's AQI reached 376 on November 8, its highest Diwali reading since 2021, prompting the invocation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The survey demographics show a gender disparity in responses, with men accounting for 63 per cent and women for 37 per cent of the participants. Specific response counts were recorded as 34,160 for relocation plans, 24,729 for pollution-linked health conditions, and 24,560 for healthcare affordability.