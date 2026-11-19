Putin on historic trilateral summit with Trump and Xi: 'Nobody expected everything to go this well'

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have adopted a declaration on peace following their trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China. The text of the document has been published on the Kremlin’s website.

Photo: скрин с видео by youtube.com/watch?v=5Jlup7GKz-4 APEC Summit in China: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

The declaration states that the three countries intend to support reform of the United Nations so that the organisation “can respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfil its fundamental mission in the field of international peace and security”.

Russia, the United States and China also plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products. The document stresses the importance of maintaining stable energy supplies.

The leaders also highlighted the need to respect the principle of state consent and the immunities of state officials. In their view, the International Criminal Court (ICC) and similar bodies must not abuse their powers.

The participants further declared their readiness to engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Four principles set out in the joint declaration

According to the Kremlin, the declaration was adopted following the trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States. The three presidents “held a thorough exchange of views on the current international situation and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security”, the Kremlin said.

The document sets out several key principles discussed by the leaders:

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia, China and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to UN reform, aimed at enabling the organisation to respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfil its fundamental mission of maintaining international peace and security.

The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They also reaffirmed the importance of stable energy supplies.

The leaders stressed that the principle of state consent and respect for the immunities of state officials are fundamental. They agreed that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their powers.

The three presidents reaffirmed that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that such a war must never be fought. The three countries will engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Leaders leave without speaking to the press

After the talks, the leaders did not address journalists. Putin left the venue immediately, while Xi Jinping accompanied him to his car. Video footage captures the Russian president saying: “Nobody expected everything to go this well.” Trump also headed to the airport.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said the meeting had taken place in a good atmosphere. However, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Ukraine was not the main subject of the talks.

As the summit drew to a close, shares in Russian companies began to fall. Peskov also said that Putin would hold a press conference following the summit.

The trilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. The Russian delegation included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential aide Yury Ushakov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maksim Oreshkin, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Defence Minister Andrey Belousov.