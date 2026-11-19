Kraken parent Payward to acquire Tribe Capital to expand into private equity and AI investments

Context: Payward, the parent organization of the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Tribe Capital Management, an asset-management platform overseeing $2.7 billion in assets. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены Compact AI laboratory of a startup: a small team against the background of servers and monitors

The acquisition of Tribe Capital by Payward represents a significant consolidation of power and a strategic pivot for one of the world's most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges. By absorbing the venture capital firm co-founded and chaired by its own co-CEO, Arjun Sethi, Payward is not merely expanding its portfolio; it is integrating sophisticated data-science underwriting directly into its corporate DNA. This move signals a departure from being a pure-play crypto intermediary toward becoming a vertically integrated financial titan that bridges the gap between private equity and digital asset infrastructure.

The Sethi Connection: Strategic Synergy or Inside Track?

Arjun Sethi, the Indian-American executive who took the helm as Kraken’s co-CEO in October 2024, sits at the center of this deal. While the financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed, the optics are clear: Payward is acquiring the business of its own leader. In the high-stakes world of Silicon Valley and crypto finance, such a move reflects an intense confidence in Sethi’s dual-track expertise in both venture capital and exchange operations.

Tribe Capital, established in 2018, has carved out a niche by using artificial intelligence and data science to underwrite investments in both early- and late-stage private companies. By bringing these capabilities in-house, Payward is positioning itself to offer its global user base something more than just "tokens." It is aiming to provide access to the private markets, traditionally the playground of institutional elites, through Tribe’s commingled funds and co-investment vehicles.

Asset Pillar Key Capabilities Strategic Objective Tribe Capital (New Asset Mgmt) AI & Data Science Underwriting Origination of private market investments. Kraken Infrastructure Custody, Trading, Tokenization Distribution and liquidization of private assets. Payward Banking & Services Global Financial Services Integration of VC into traditional finance.

The Institutionalization of Private Markets

The strategic logic behind the deal, as articulated by Tribe co-founder Jonathan Hsu, rests on the marriage of Tribe’s "investment approach" with Payward’s "infrastructure, distribution, and product-building capabilities." In simpler terms, Tribe finds the deals, and Kraken provides the machinery to package and sell them.

Payward’s plan to build new private-market offerings on the Tribe platform suggests a future where tokenization is the standard for private equity. By linking investment origination with custody, collateral, and trading, Payward is building a closed-loop ecosystem. This is a direct challenge to the legacy financial system, which has often struggled to modernize the slow, manual processes associated with venture capital and private equity.

A Post-Crypto Exchange Era

The acquisition effectively transitions Payward from a company that handles "crypto" to a company that handles "assets"—whatever their form may be. Tribe will operate within Payward’s Asset Management pillar, standing alongside its existing trading, banking, and AI business units. This diversification is a hedge against the volatility of the crypto market and a calculated bet on the AI sector. Tribe’s focus on AI-focused investments aligns with the growing demand from Kraken’s customers who seek exposure to the next technological frontier without leaving the digital asset ecosystem.

Ultimately, this deal confirms that the giants of the crypto industry are no longer content with being the "on-ramp" for digital currencies. They are positioning themselves to be the primary engine for the next generation of private-market finance, using AI as the filter and blockchain as the rails.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.