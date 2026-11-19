Kyrgyzstan increases livestock breeding loans by 92% as output grows

Over the past five years, Kyrgyzstan has implemented a series of systemic measures to modernize its agricultural sector, focusing on livestock productivity, irrigation efficiency, and digital monitoring. According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, these initiatives combine direct financial subsidies with infrastructure development to reduce crop losses and improve land utility.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены Aerial photography of a large dairy farm complex with cows and green fields

Livestock and Breeding Credit

To improve livestock breeds and overall productivity, the government introduced a preferential lending program with a 3% interest rate. The scale of this support has increased significantly: in 2025, 180 farmers received loans totaling 584.1 million soms. By October 30, 2026, the program expanded to 238 beneficiaries, with funding reaching 1.125 billion soms and a fund utilization rate of 91.3%.

This financial injection contributed to an increase in the number of breeding farms from 186 in 2025 to 232. In the first nine months of 2026, the country saw growth in livestock output compared to the same period last year: egg production rose by 148.7 million units (22.6%), meat production increased by 12.6 thousand tons (3.9%), milk rose by 34.8 thousand tons (2.4%), and wool production grew by 64.4 tons (0.5%). Based on these results, the government plans to allocate 7 billion soms for livestock lending in 2027.

Broad Agricultural Support and Logistics

Beyond breeding, a broader "Agro-Industrial Complex Lending" program was launched in 2022 offering a 6% annual interest rate. Between 2022 and November 6, 2026, this program provided loans totaling 27.497 billion soms to 11,783 farmers and business entities. These funds were used for production expansion, machinery updates, and the construction of storage and processing facilities.

To address the gap between production and market access, Kyrgyzstan has expanded its trade and logistics centers. There are currently 49 such centers operating nationwide, nine of which opened in 2026. These facilities cover a total area of 32,196.89 square meters and provide vegetable storage capacity for 171,938 tons, which the ministry states is critical for reducing harvest losses and facilitating exports.

Irrigation and Land Development

Water management remains a central pillar of the agricultural strategy. Between 2021 and 2026, the state budget allocated 19.089 billion soms to irrigation infrastructure. These investments funded work on 112 water management facilities, with 31 already commissioned. This has resulted in the irrigation of 7,102 hectares of new land and improved water supply for an additional 71,896 hectares.

Activity continues into 2026; in the first nine months of the year, project and survey work was conducted at 67 sites, construction continued at 34, and 612.6 km of inter-farm channels were repaired or cleared.

Digitalization and Satellite Monitoring

The government is integrating high-tech monitoring into rural management. On October 2, 2026, Kyrgyzstan launched its first national satellite. The data from this satellite will be used to monitor pastures, agricultural lands, glaciers, and water bodies, supported by a dedicated data processing center currently under construction.

At the ground level, the "iDyikan" digital platform was launched to streamline state services. As of November 9, 2026, 2,529 farmers have registered on the platform, with 1,626 users downloading the mobile app. To date, 1,254 applications for preferential loans have been submitted through the digital system.