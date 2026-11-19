US seeks reciprocal trade framework and fair market access in India

The United States is pushing for a more reciprocal trade framework with India, focusing on the reduction of market barriers and the integration of secure supply chains to move beyond simple commodity exchange. Speaking at the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit, US Deputy Chief of Mission Jason Meeks characterised the current state of bilateral ties as being at a "historic high," while explicitly calling for "fair market access" for American suppliers and technology within the Indian economy.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Yann Forget, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Indian flag

From an economic standpoint, the US objective is to create a balanced trade environment where American firms can penetrate the Indian consumer and manufacturing markets more effectively, while Indian companies gain more equitable access to US markets. Meeks noted that the partnership has evolved into a strategic collaboration across high-value sectors, including pharmaceuticals, energy, critical minerals, and advanced manufacturing, signaling a shift toward technology-driven trade rather than just the movement of goods.

A critical pillar of this strategy is the "Pax Silica" initiative-a US-led coalition launched in December 2025. By signing the San Francisco Declaration, India and the US are attempting to build a resilient supply chain for semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and critical minerals. This move is designed to reduce dependency on volatile global sources and integrate Indian manufacturers-particularly in electronics and automotive components-into a "trusted ally" network.

The US is also actively seeking direct Indian capital investment. Meeks stated that the United States is "open for business," encouraging Indian firms to establish research and development (R&D) centres, manufacturing plants, and distribution networks on American soil. To facilitate this capital flow, Indian businesses have been invited to the SelectUSA Investment Summit, scheduled for May 2-5, 2027.

For Indian industry, this signal from Washington suggests a window for expanding operational footprints in the US, provided that India can address the American demand for reduced trade barriers. The alignment of India's "Viksit Bharat" goals with the US economic agenda provides a macroeconomic backdrop for deepening this cooperation, shifting the relationship from a buyer-seller dynamic to one of integrated production and shared technological infrastructure.