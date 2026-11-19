Kazakhstan increases grain processing capacity to 5.8 million tons with new projects

The KAZKRAHMAL plant in Shardara District, Turkestan Region, has begun operations with a design capacity of 150,000 tons of raw corn per year. According to government data, the facility has created 500 jobs and operates a technological cycle that processes raw materials with 98% efficiency.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The worker is pouring corn into the hopper at the agricultural plant

Initially, the plant produces modified starch, gluten, extract, and mash. Upon reaching full capacity, the product range is planned to expand to 28 items, including syrups, molasses, and maltodextrin for the food industry. To secure this supply, the Turkestan Region is expanding corn planting areas and implementing drip irrigation systems. Officials noted that corn is more suitable for the water-scarce region than rice, as it requires less moisture.

Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy, stated that Kazakhstan's annual grain harvest exceeded 24 million tons over the past three years. This volume currently supports domestic needs and exports while enabling the expansion of internal processing to create high-added-value products.

Currently, three deep-grain processing enterprises operate in Kazakhstan with a combined capacity of 510,000 tons annually. This includes the first phase of the Fufeng Group complex in Zhambyl Region, which can process 500,000 tons of corn per year. Four additional projects are under implementation: two in Akmola Region, one in Kostanay Region, and one in Astana.

Ministry calculations indicate that completing these projects will increase the country's deep grain processing capacity to 5.8 million tons per year. This shift aims to alter the export structure by replacing raw materials with finished products. The construction cost of the KAZKRAHMAL plant was previously valued at 35 billion tenge, and the Ministry of Agriculture specified that the facility uses only non-genetically modified corn.