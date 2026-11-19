Guyana Police deploy 300 extra officers for 2026 festive season

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has scaled up its security operations for the 2026 festive season, deploying 300 additional ranks from Police Headquarters to bolster the Regional Division 4A operation. The initiative, which remains active until January 15, 2027, is designed to manage the projected surge in commercial activity, traffic congestion, and public movement within Georgetown and its environs.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mike Meares, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Police dog

To meet a daily operational requirement of 297 ranks across the division, the GPF is implementing a multi-layered deployment strategy. This includes a combination of foot, bicycle, motorcycle, and mounted patrols, alongside mobile units to ensure rapid response capabilities across commercial districts, residential areas, and major transportation hubs.

Technological Integration and Surveillance

The Force is augmenting physical patrols with a suite of modern surveillance tools. The operation integrates the use of drones, maritime patrols, and the 'Smart City' system, which incorporates facial and licence-plate recognition technology. Officers are also utilizing body-worn cameras to enhance monitoring and accountability in crowded public spaces.

Traffic and Public Order Management

Given the typical increase in congestion during the December period, the GPF is focusing on consistent traffic enforcement at major junctions and shopping districts to mitigate risks associated with roadside obstructions and poor parking. The strategy specifically targets the security of entertainment venues, places of worship, and businesses extending their operating hours to protect employees and patrons.

Public Safety Guidelines and Collaboration

Deputy Commissioner McBean has issued a formal advisory urging citizens to report suspicious activity to the police rather than attempting to confront or pursue suspects, noting that such actions can escalate danger or compromise official investigations. The public is further advised to remain vigilant regarding personal belongings and the security of electronic transactions during the shopping period.

The broader security framework involves a coordinated effort between the GPF, the City Constabulary, private security firms, and community policing groups to identify vulnerabilities and maintain public safety throughout the holiday window.