Guyana Traffic Police: Speeding violations top the list with 1,756 citations issued in Region Two

Road accident statistics for Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) show a 30.4 per cent decrease in 2026 compared to the previous year, according to data presented by Regional Police Commander Senior Superintendent Khemraj Shivbaran on Tuesday.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Participant of a traffic accident on a wet road after an accident

The official figures indicate a reduction in fatalities, with the division recording four fatal accidents in 2026, down from seven in 2025. Other categories of road incidents also saw declines: serious accidents dropped from 10 to nine, damage-related accidents fell from 16 to 11, and minor accidents decreased from 13 to eight. In total, the division recorded 32 accidents in 2026, compared to 46 during the same period in 2025.

Enforcement and Traffic Violations

Alongside the decline in accidents, Senior Superintendent Shivbaran detailed the scale of police enforcement activities within the region. The Division recorded 915 arrests and issued 4,804 traffic tickets, while 1,143 summonses were served.

A breakdown of traffic violations reveals that 1,756 citations were issued for speeding. Additionally, officers recorded 157 cases of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, and 82 instances where drivers refused to comply with testing requests.

Festive Season Operations

Despite the statistical improvement, the police are intensifying efforts to curb dangerous driving as traffic volumes typically rise during the Christmas season. The Commander stated that road safety remains a priority for the Division's festive policing operations, which will integrate increased enforcement, public education, and strategic traffic management.

To maintain road safety, the police will deploy mobile patrols and motorcycles for better visibility and faster incident response. Senior Superintendent Shivbaran noted that operational deployments will be guided by weekly analyses of crime and traffic data. Motorists are being urged to adhere to speed limits and avoid alcohol consumption while driving as enforcement measures increase across the region.