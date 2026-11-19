West Indies U19 women's cricket squad narrows to 18 for final Antigua trial

Eighteen of the region's top female junior cricketers have been selected for a High-Performance Camp and Trial-Match series in Antigua, marking the final stage of preparation before the 2027 ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup. The program, running from November 19 to 29, serves as the last selection window for the 15-player squad heading to Bangladesh and Nepal.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Shadowmeld Photography, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Lawn, lawn grass

The camp features a five-match T20 series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, pitting a West Indies Under-19 Select team against a West Indies Emerging Women's XI. According to CWI's High-Performance Manager Dwain Gill, these matches are designed to replicate tournament conditions, including a full World Cup simulation in the final game, to compensate for the lack of available international series before the tournament.

Adding to the technical training, former West Indies captain and 2016 World T20 champion Stafanie Taylor has joined the group as a mentor. Taylor will provide first-hand experience to the juniors on both tactical and mental preparation for the global stage.

The selection process has narrowed from 22 players following the 2026 Rising Stars Women's Under-19 Championship and a previous camp in August. The current group is overseen by Head Coach Ryan Austin and Assistant Coach Shane Dowrich.

Regional Representation and Schedule

The camp includes players from across the Caribbean, with Guyana represented by Danielle Manns in the training group and Mandy Mangru in the Emerging Women's XI. Other participating nations include Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Dominica, Jamaica, St Kitts, Grenada, and St Vincent & the Grenadines.

The trial series is scheduled as follows at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (all starts at 10:00 am):

1st T20: November 20

2nd T20: November 22

3rd T20: November 24

4th T20: November 26

5th T20: November 28

The final 15-player squad and reserves will be confirmed after the series concludes. The West Indies have been drawn into Group A for the World Cup, which takes place from January 15 to February 7, 2027. Their group matches are scheduled for January 22, 24, and 26 in Kathmandu, Nepal, against India, Ireland, and the host nation.