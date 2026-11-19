Guyana High Court grants bail to former REO charged in fatal Corentyne crash

The High Court of Guyana has granted $300,000 bail to Dr Veerasammy Ramayya, the former Region Six Regional Executive Officer (REO), in a case involving a fatal traffic accident. The decision, issued by Justice Peter Hugh on November 18, 2026, reverses an earlier ruling by Magistrate Michelle Matthias that had denied the 79-year-old's release pending trial.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A guy is sitting by a broken car at night after an accident with a working emergency sign

Ramayya faces charges of causing the death of 42-year-old Ishwarnauth Bisram by dangerous driving. Following his initial remand, Ramayya's legal team argued that the lower court had not provided sufficient reasons for refusing bail and highlighted his significant health vulnerabilities. The application, filed by his attorney Chandra V. Sohan on behalf of cousin Dallamma Deonarain, noted that Ramayya has a history of cardiac issues, including a triple-bypass surgery and the implantation of three stents. The defence cited a recent deterioration in his condition while in custody, leading to his transfer to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital on November 11 for treatment of shortness of breath and elevated blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Addressing concerns regarding flight risk, the defence submitted that Ramayya's travel plans to the United States were finalized on October 10, prior to being informed of the specific charges against him. The itinerary indicated a departure date of November 17 and a return on December 9. As a gesture of good faith, Ramayya offered to cancel the trip and surrender his passport, an offer detailed in the bail application.

The incident occurred on August 8 at approximately 21:55h along Nigg Public Road in Corentyne. According to police reports, Ramayya was driving east in motor car PZZ 1906 when Bisram, who had reportedly stopped at a roadside food stand, attempted to cross the road and was struck by the vehicle. Bisram was transported to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Ramayya had previously been released on $200,000 station bail before being formally charged and remanded.

Under the new High Court order, Ramayya is required to remain in Guyana without the court's explicit permission and must submit travel itineraries before any intended movement. The case is scheduled to return to the Albion Magistrate's Court on December 4 for further proceedings.