First Crooked Edge Hill cairn rebuilt as beehive to end cycle of collapse

The first of the two stone cairns on Crooked Edge Hill has been rebuilt into a beehive shape, a form determined by traditional Lancashire construction methods rather than aesthetic preference. The structure sits on the Smithills estate, managed by the Woodland Trust, north of Bolton. The physical constraint driving this specific geometry is stability: the previous flat piles of stones were repeatedly dismantled and rebuilt, often becoming unsafe and requiring fencing. The new form aims to address this structural failure by creating a sturdier, more visible landmark.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tomascastelazo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Bricks

Master craftsman Peter Isherwood of the Dry Stone Walling Association led a small team in the reconstruction. Work began in mid-August, continuing through sweltering heat into recent bracing minus temperatures. The team is currently constructing a new dry stone wall to surround the cairn, a stage of work that defines the current operational boundary of the site.

Archaeological context was established before the rebuild. In August, hundreds of members of the public participated in a dig ahead of the reconstruction of the structures, which date back to the Bronze Age. The monuments, known as the 'Two Lads,' have been recorded on maps since 1787. However, their physical form has fluctuated over centuries. Until 1970, the site typically featured one large cairn; the second was rebuilt later. The Woodland Trust notes that the current restoration will not replicate a single historical moment but will incorporate elements from several evolutions of the site.

The physical layout of the site dictates the next phase of work. A second cairn was originally built next to the large structure, currently marked only by a pile of rubble. The Trust plans to rebuild this second structure in its last known position. The restored pair offers views across the Manchester and Salford skyline, Liverpool docks, and North Wales, maintaining the site's function as a high-point for walkers, despite the recent period of instability.