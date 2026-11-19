Translink to abolish off-peak rail discounts and cut late-night trains from November 2026

Passengers in Northern Ireland face higher costs and reduced late-night train availability as Translink implements a series of adjustments aimed at stabilising its operating budget. The changes, which include the removal of off-peak discounts and an increase in family ticket prices, are scheduled to begin on 23 November 2026.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by High Contrast, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Slovak bus Setra in Regensburg in Bavaria

Specific changes to fares and services

The most immediate alteration involves the abolition of off-peak fare discounts, meaning commuters will pay peak rates for journeys taken outside traditional rush hours. Simultaneously, the cost of family tickets is rising. While these moves are designed to generate additional revenue to maintain the current network, campaigners argue they place a disproportionate burden on those who depend on public transport for work and daily obligations.

A separate component of the plan involves reducing late-night train services between Monday and Wednesday. These operational cuts are planned to commence in April 2027. Notably, Translink has retained late-night bus services and preserved the yLink discount scheme, reversing earlier proposals following public consultation.

Public response and campaign actions

The campaign group Act Now has voiced strong opposition to the fare increases and train service reductions. Ben Friel, a campaigner for the group, described the announcements as "deeply disappointing," noting that while the protection of the yLink discount and the retention of late-night buses were positive outcomes of public pressure, the remaining changes still result in "workers paying more for less."

Friel pointed to a broader disparity in public transport policy, contrasting the situation in Northern Ireland with plans in England to cap eligible single bus fares at £2. "We should be making public transport more affordable and accessible, not asking passengers to pay more for less," Friel said, attributing the need for higher fares to years of underfunding in the sector.

Support for the campaign's stance on affordability and service protection has grown, with more than 2,500 people signing a petition calling for affordable fares and the protection of evening services. In October, Act Now displayed 24 personal stories from passengers on a Belfast bus shelter on Royal Avenue, highlighting the impact of potential cuts on individuals with disabilities, students, and hospitality workers. The display posed the question: "When the last bus goes, who gets left behind?"

Institutional context and future demands

Translink stated that the adjustments are part of a broader effort to deliver public transport in a sustainable way, citing feedback from the consultation process as a key input in these decisions. The operator emphasised that the changes are necessary to maintain the viability of the current network.

Act Now continues to press Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins and the wider Executive to provide long-term funding for the public transport system. The group argues that current decisions should be informed by the experiences shared during the consultation, ensuring that the specific needs of passengers with limited travel alternatives are addressed in future policy planning.