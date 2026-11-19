Cardiff special school to move to former tax office site

A vacant plot in Llanishen, cleared of its former tax office structures, is set to become the new base for a special school serving up to 320 pupils with complex additional learning needs.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены School class with students

Cardiff Council's cabinet approved the relocation of Tŷ Gwyn Special School to the former HM Revenue and Customs site on Tŷ Glas Road in September. The decision followed a consultation earlier in the year and marks a significant shift in the school's infrastructure. Currently located on Vincent Road in Ely since 2010, Tŷ Gwyn would move to part of the Gleider House site.

Expanding capacity for specialist needs

The move is designed to address a shortage of places for children requiring specialist support. Under the approved proposals, the school's capacity will increase to 320 places. A council spokesperson stated that this expansion would enable more learners in Cardiff to access high-quality support, directly responding to growing demand for specialist provision.

"Detailed work on the scheme is continuing, including the development of the required business case for Welsh Government,” the spokesperson added, indicating that while the site acquisition and demolition are complete, the funding and construction phases are still in progress.

The site's history and future use

The location carries a history of public administration. Gleider House, built in 1968, previously housed hundreds of civil service staff. HMRC vacated the building for the city centre in 2020. Cardiff Council acquired the site in 2022 and subsequently agreed to demolish the structure, leaving the land unused until now.

A sign currently posted at the site indicates the council has prepared the ground for new education facilities. The school is planned to occupy only a portion of the land. The council has retained the remainder for potential future education projects, noting that any further development will be subject to separate consultation and approval processes.