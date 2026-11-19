Leaving the workforce for maternity leave fundamentally alters a family's financial balance, replacing a regular salary with state-subsidized benefits. In Kazakhstan, these payments are processed through the State Fund for Social Protection (GFSS), where the final amount is determined not just by the employee's current salary, but by the history of official social contributions.
The standard maternity leave period spans 126 calendar days, comprising 70 days before birth and 56 days after. The GFSS calculates the payout based on the woman's average income over the 12 months preceding the leave. Crucially, the calculation uses the income base from which mandatory social contributions were actually paid. Typically, this is the gross salary minus the 10% mandatory pension contribution (OPV). The resulting benefit is also subject to a 10% OPV deduction, which is directed to the account in the National Bank (ENPF).
For the 2026 period, the payout structure follows these parameters for a standard 126-day leave:
This cap means that women earning 800,000 tenge or even 1,000,000 tenge will receive the same maternity benefit as those earning 700,000 tenge.
After the child's birth, an employed parent can receive monthly payments from the GFSS until the child reaches 1.5 years of age. This calculation differs from the maternity allowance: it is based on the average income over the previous two years. The monthly payment equals 40% of this average income, after deducting the 10% OPV.
Assuming a stable income over the 24-month calculation period, the net monthly amounts are:
While childcare leave can extend until the child is three years old, the GFSS payments cease after 18 months.
A high current salary does not guarantee maximum benefits if the history of official contributions is interrupted. Because calculations rely on a 12- or 24-month average, periods of unemployment or lower wages reduce the overall average. For instance, if a woman earned 500,000 tenge for only the last six months, her annual average is diluted by the lower or zero-income months, significantly reducing the payout.
Women without official work history do not receive insurance-based payments from the GFSS but are eligible for state support in 2026:
Total maternity payments can exceed the standard 2.25 million tenge cap under specific circumstances:
Applications are submitted via eGov. kz or TsON (Public Services Centers) using a temporary disability certificate. The deadline to claim maternity benefits is 12 months, and for childcare benefits, it is 18 months.
Key changes taking effect on January 1, 2027, include:
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