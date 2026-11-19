Kazakhstan Maternity Benefits 2026: Official calculation rules and the maximum payout ceiling

Leaving the workforce for maternity leave fundamentally alters a family's financial balance, replacing a regular salary with state-subsidized benefits. In Kazakhstan, these payments are processed through the State Fund for Social Protection (GFSS), where the final amount is determined not just by the employee's current salary, but by the history of official social contributions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Kazakhstan. Piles of tenge

Calculating the One-Time Maternity Allowance

The standard maternity leave period spans 126 calendar days, comprising 70 days before birth and 56 days after. The GFSS calculates the payout based on the woman's average income over the 12 months preceding the leave. Crucially, the calculation uses the income base from which mandatory social contributions were actually paid. Typically, this is the gross salary minus the 10% mandatory pension contribution (OPV). The resulting benefit is also subject to a 10% OPV deduction, which is directed to the account in the National Bank (ENPF).

For the 2026 period, the payout structure follows these parameters for a standard 126-day leave:

Salary of 300,000 tenge: The calculation base is 270,000 tenge (after the 10% deduction). The total accrued benefit is 1,134,000 tenge. After deducting the 10% OPV, the net amount received is 1,020,600 tenge. Including the one-time state allowance of 164,350 tenge (for the first, second, or third child), the total package reaches 1,184,950 tenge.

The calculation base is 270,000 tenge (after the 10% deduction). The total accrued benefit is 1,134,000 tenge. After deducting the 10% OPV, the net amount received is 1,020,600 tenge. Including the one-time state allowance of 164,350 tenge (for the first, second, or third child), the total package reaches 1,184,950 tenge. Salary of 500,000 tenge: The calculation base is 450,000 tenge. The accrued benefit is 1,890,000 tenge, resulting in a net payout of 1,701,000 tenge. With the state allowance, the total sums to 1,865,350 tenge.

The calculation base is 450,000 tenge. The accrued benefit is 1,890,000 tenge, resulting in a net payout of 1,701,000 tenge. With the state allowance, the total sums to 1,865,350 tenge. Salary of 700,000 tenge: A statutory limit applies. The maximum income base for calculation is capped at seven times the Minimum Monthly Wage (MMW). In 2026, the MMW is 85,000 tenge, setting the base ceiling at 595,000 tenge. Consequently, the accrued benefit is 2,499,000 tenge, and the net amount is 2,249,100 tenge. Including the state allowance, the total is 2,413,450 tenge.

This cap means that women earning 800,000 tenge or even 1,000,000 tenge will receive the same maternity benefit as those earning 700,000 tenge.

Monthly Childcare Benefits

After the child's birth, an employed parent can receive monthly payments from the GFSS until the child reaches 1.5 years of age. This calculation differs from the maternity allowance: it is based on the average income over the previous two years. The monthly payment equals 40% of this average income, after deducting the 10% OPV.

Assuming a stable income over the 24-month calculation period, the net monthly amounts are:

For a salary of 300,000 tenge: 97,200 tenge per month.

For a salary of 500,000 tenge: 162,000 tenge per month.

For a salary of 700,000 tenge: 214,200 tenge per month (subject to the MMW limit).

While childcare leave can extend until the child is three years old, the GFSS payments cease after 18 months.

Impact of Contribution History

A high current salary does not guarantee maximum benefits if the history of official contributions is interrupted. Because calculations rely on a 12- or 24-month average, periods of unemployment or lower wages reduce the overall average. For instance, if a woman earned 500,000 tenge for only the last six months, her annual average is diluted by the lower or zero-income months, significantly reducing the payout.

Support for Unemployed Women

Women without official work history do not receive insurance-based payments from the GFSS but are eligible for state support in 2026:

One-time allowance: 164,350 tenge for the first, second, or third child; 272,475 tenge for the fourth and subsequent children.

Monthly allowance until age 1.5: ranging from 24,912 tenge for the first child to 38,493 tenge for the fourth and subsequent children.

Special Cases and Additional Payments

Total maternity payments can exceed the standard 2.25 million tenge cap under specific circumstances:

Complicated or multiple births: The leave extends to 140 days, potentially increasing the net payout to 2,516,850 tenge when calculated on the maximum base.

The leave extends to 140 days, potentially increasing the net payout to 2,516,850 tenge when calculated on the maximum base. Special privileges: Women affected by nuclear tests are subject to specific conditions.

Women affected by nuclear tests are subject to specific conditions. Employer supplements: If the employment contract stipulates the preservation of the full average salary, the employer may cover the difference between the GFSS payment and the actual salary.

Application Process and 2027 Changes

Applications are submitted via eGov. kz or TsON (Public Services Centers) using a temporary disability certificate. The deadline to claim maternity benefits is 12 months, and for childcare benefits, it is 18 months.

Key changes taking effect on January 1, 2027, include: