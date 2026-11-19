Algeria food market data shows local chocolate prices exceeding imported Swiss alternatives

In Algeria, rising prices for locally produced food items have extended beyond staples like potatoes and chicken to include processed goods such as yogurts, biscuits, and canned tuna. Retailers and consumers report that many manufacturers increased costs without prior notice.

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The price of canned tuna has increased by 30 to 40 dinars per unit. A three-can set of the Isabel brand rose from 325 to 350 dinars, while natural tuna from the Francisco brand now costs 450 dinars.

Similar increases are evident in the confectionery sector. Local traders indicate that products from major domestic firms Palmary and Bimo have seen significant price hikes. Bimo biscuits went from 70 to 90 dinars, Tango from 110 to 140 dinars, and Optilla from 130 to 160 dinars. Larger packages of Maxon increased from 160 to 200 dinars, and smaller ones from 90 to 120 dinars.

In some instances, the price of local Moment chocolate exceeded that of imported Swiss Milka chocolate.

Most companies have not provided explanations for the price changes. However, tuna producer Ricamar issued an official statement attributing the increase to rising raw material costs in both domestic and international markets. According to Ricamar, the cost of frozen tuna rose by 30% to 40%, vegetable oil prices increased by 15%, and cardboard packaging costs went up by 33%.