Senegal government revises SNIFEI economic strategy to align with Senegal 2050 development plan

Nearly 97% of economic units in Senegal continue to operate within the informal sector, according to Hadi Touré, director for support and transformation of informal enterprises at the Ministry of Culture, Crafts, and Tourism. Touré presented these figures during a national seminar in Pointe-Sare, Mbour department, where the new Integrated National Strategy for the Formalization of the Informal Economy (SNIFEI) for the 2026-2030 period was discussed. He noted that existing support mechanisms primarily benefit only 3% of companies already functioning in the formal sector, leaving the vast majority of entrepreneurs outside the official economic framework.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Manu25, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Gore Island off the coast of Senegal

Access to financing remains a primary barrier to formalization. Although digital tools for accounting have emerged, credit institutions continue to impose stringent collateral and guarantee requirements that are inaccessible to small market participants. Consequently, the ministry plans to revise its business support approaches to provide entrepreneurs with access not only to loans but also to social security systems.

Yakuba Diallo, a representative from the International Labour Organization (ILO), highlighted that approximately nine out of ten jobs in the country fall under informal employment. He emphasized that the legalization process must be gradual and should not be reduced solely to expanding the tax base. Diallo argued that the state is obligated to create conditions where entrepreneurs recognize the tangible benefits of registering their businesses.

The SNIFEI strategy was initially developed in 2022 but was reviewed following a change in leadership in 2024. The objective of this revision is to align the economic formalization plan with the new national development program, "Senegal 2050."