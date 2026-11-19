Dario Durigan: Brazilian government sets primary surplus targets through 2028 at BBI Forum

Brazilian Finance Minister Dario Durigan outlined the government's strategy for stabilizing public accounts during his address at the 16th Bradesco BBI CEO Forum. Durigan stated that the adoption of the Supplementary Law Project (PLP) regarding fiscal adjustment was driven by the need to capitalize on a "window of opportunity" for swift action, though he emphasized that this measure is not the final step in budget reform.

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The primary market impact is shifting toward long-term planning, with the government aiming to demonstrate financial discipline through specific surplus targets. A primary balance goal has been set for the following year, with further positive balance growth expected by 2028. Consequently, a full fiscal commitment to investors and the market will be realized within the horizon up to 2027.

Durigan characterized the approved PLP as merely the "first step." He confirmed that the government, alongside new ministers to be appointed by President Lula, will present additional structural measures in the near future. This indicates that the current budget adjustment is largely tactical, while systematic changes in expenditure and revenue distribution will be implemented in phases to ensure a sustainable growth in the surplus in subsequent years.