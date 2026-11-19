Poland Joins Push for New EU Instrument Against China's State-Led Industrial Strategy

China's commercial expansion into Poland has moved beyond the automotive sector, encroaching on fundamental industries across the manufacturing base. A joint report by the Union of Entrepreneurs and Employers (ZPP) and the Polish Institute of International Affairs (OSW) indicates that 71% of surveyed companies view this expansion as having a negative impact on the Polish economy. This shift represents a change in market access, where Chinese goods are displacing local production in diverse sectors rather than merely competing within a single niche.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены The Central Bank’s signal. A network of buildings and communications

Ignacy Niemczyk, Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister, noted during debates in Brussels that Beijing's pressure is now visible across a wide array of industries. While the impact was initially concentrated in automobile manufacturing, transport, battery production, and electrical machinery, it has now extended to furniture making, home appliances, chemicals, plastic processing, metalworking, pharmaceuticals, and tire production. For the poultry industry, where Poland holds a leading position in Europe, the dynamic has reversed: instead of calculating on expanded exports to China, the sector is now facing direct competitive pressure from Chinese producers.

Warsaw attributes this trend not to standard market competition, but to China's state-led industrial strategy. Polish officials point to mechanisms such as state planning, low-interest credit, direct production subsidies, and forced technology transfer as the drivers of this economic constraint. The European Commission confirms the scale of the resulting trade imbalance. Joanna Sychowska, Director-General of the DG TRADE, cited a ratio indicating that for every one container shipped from Europe to China, six arrive from China. She predicts this trade deficit will continue to widen through the end of the current year.

In response, Poland supports a Franco-German initiative to develop a new EU instrument designed to restrict market access for what the bloc deems "unfair partners." A package of measures is scheduled for release by the European Commission in December, aiming to combine border controls on Chinese goods with incentives for European manufacturers. While ongoing trade negotiations have yielded partial restrictions on automotive exports, reduced certain tariffs, and secured export control guarantees, Polish officials argue that the structural nature of China's economy-defined by subsidies and currency management-requires more systemic solutions beyond these bilateral adjustments.