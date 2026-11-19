India's Hindu population to grow by 176 million by 2070 as proportional share declines

New demographic projections from the Pew Research Center indicate a complex shift in India's religious landscape over the next five decades. While the Hindu population in India is expected to grow in absolute terms by 176 million between 2020 and 2070, its overall share of the national population is projected to decline slightly. This trend is driven primarily by a persistent gap in fertility rates between different religious communities.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved A portrait of a pensive man with a mustache and his hand near his face

The data suggests a divergence between absolute growth and proportional representation. Despite the decline in share, Hindus are projected to remain the dominant religious group in India, continuing to account for more than three-quarters of the population by 2070. The shift in proportions is attributed to the fact that Muslim women in India continue to have higher average fertility rates than Hindu women, a factor compounded by a younger age profile within the Muslim community.

On a global scale, the Hindu population is projected to increase by 199 million, reaching nearly 1.4 billion by 2070. However, because other global populations are growing at a faster pace, the global share of Hindus is expected to dip from 15% in 2020 to 14% by 2070. India remains the primary hub of the faith, housing approximately 95% of the world's Hindus as of 2020.

The study highlights a significant shift in the geographic distribution of the Hindu diaspora. While India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Indonesia currently hold the largest Hindu populations, the rankings are expected to evolve. The United States is projected to move into the fifth position by 2070, driven largely by immigration rather than natural increase. Similarly, Australia is expected to enter the top ten, ranking ninth with approximately 3 million Hindus. In contrast, the United Arab Emirates is projected to drop out of the top rankings.

An interesting regional dynamic is observed in Pakistan, where the Hindu population is expected to double to 10 million by 2070, primarily through natural population growth. In North America, the Hindu community is projected to more than double from 4 million to 9 million, increasing its regional share from 1% to 2%.

Regarding the stability of religious identity, the report notes a remarkably high retention rate among Hindus; approximately 99% of those raised Hindu continue to identify as such in adulthood. This is on par with the retention rate of Muslims (99%) and significantly higher than that of Christians (85%) and Buddhists (83%). Consequently, religious switching is expected to have a negligible impact on the total Hindu population, resulting in a projected loss of only about 1 million people globally by 2070.

In the broader context of global religious dynamics, Pew projects that Islam will become the world's largest religion by 2035, overtaking Christianity. This transition is attributed almost entirely to fertility rates-the primary engine of religious growth-rather than conversion. According to the study, the fertility rate for Muslim women stood at 3.1 children per woman between 2020-2025, compared to 2.5 for Christian women and 1.6 for other religious groups, the latter being below the replacement level of 2.1.

The report also identifies a significant structural shift in North America, where the United States is projected to lose its Christian majority by 2065. By 2070, the religiously unaffiliated are expected to constitute 41% of the US population, reflecting a broader trend of secularisation in the region.