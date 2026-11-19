Indian farmers demand upgrade to GM crop technology to counter evolving pests and climate threats

Farmers in India are calling for an urgent upgrade to the country's genetically modified (GM) crop portfolio, arguing that the current reliance on outdated technology is hindering productivity in the face of evolving biological and climatic threats. During a media workshop organised by the National Farmers Empowerment Initiative in Ahmedabad, agricultural producers stressed that science-led decision-making must drive the nation's farm technology policy.

The core of the grievance lies in the stagnation of cotton technology. While Bt cotton significantly boosted yields-rising from 186 kg per hectare in 2001-02 to 510 kg in 2013-14 according to Ministry of Agriculture data-the technology has effectively plateaued. The Bollgard II variety, introduced in 2006, remains the most advanced GM cotton available commercially in India. Farmers, including Prakash Punambhai Patel from Simri village, noted that nearly two decades of use have left the crop vulnerable to new pests and increasingly erratic weather patterns, which, coupled with rising cultivation costs, necessitate the introduction of improved crop traits.

Beyond traditional GM crops, the discussion shifted toward the role of genome editing as a parallel mechanism for enhancing climate resilience and nutritional value. This transition is already underway at a regulatory level, with India releasing two genome-edited rice varieties in 2025.

From a technical and regulatory perspective, the path to adoption requires a bridge between laboratory research and field application. Bharat Char, Chief Science Officer at Mahyco and head of the Alliance for Agri Innovation, emphasised that for new traits to be viable, there must be a predictable regulatory framework and continued field trials across diverse agro-climatic zones. The objective is to ensure that once policy approvals are granted, the science is already proven and safe for specific Indian soil and weather conditions.

The consensus among participants, including farmers like Mukesh Kantilal Patel from Patan district and academic experts such as Dr Vijay Kumar of Navsari Agricultural University, is that agricultural policy must align with current scientific capabilities. The demand is not merely for new seeds, but for a systematic pipeline-from trial to commissioning-that allows Indian farmers to access global technological standards to protect their livelihoods.