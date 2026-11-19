Davao City liquor violations up 10 percent as new bar permits surge

Davao City's Vices Regulation Unit (VRU) reports a 10 percent rise in liquor ordinance violations between January and September 2026, attributing the increase to a surge in new bars and establishments applying for permits. The data, presented by VRU Head Jacy Jay Francia during a press briefing on November 18, 2026, highlights a diverging trend in city compliance: while liquor violations climbed, anti-smoking offenses declined significantly.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain Alcohol at the bar

Francia stated that the VRU issued 2,017 citation tickets for breaches of the Comprehensive Liquor Code Ordinance in the first nine months of 2026, up from 1,829 in the same period last year. He cited internal data showing a marked increase in new applicants for liquor licenses as the primary driver of this statistic. Conversely, citations for violations of the Comprehensive Anti-Smoking Ordinance dropped by nearly 10 percent, falling to 6,694 from 7,409 in the comparable 2025 timeframe. Francia characterized the decrease in smoking-related penalties as evidence of effective enforcement, expressing the unit's goal of eliminating such violations entirely.

The financial impact of these enforcement efforts is reflected in fine collections, which reached approximately P11.02 million from January to September. This figure represents an increase from P9.53 million collected in fines through August of the previous year, as reported earlier by SunStar Davao.

Expanding enforcement capacity

To address the growing volume of venues and the limitations of its current workforce, the VRU is preparing to deputize additional personnel. Francia acknowledged that the unit currently relies on only 50 enforcers to cover the entire city around the clock. To mitigate this shortage, the VRU is set to train approximately 150 individuals, including volunteers and officers from the city's public safety and Civil Security units, as well as the Davao City Police Office.

The training program, conducted in coordination with the City Prosecutor's Office and the City Legal Office, was originally scheduled for completion in November but has faced delays. Once certified, these deputized personnel are expected to begin issuing citations by January, with primary assignments in high-traffic areas such as public markets and school zones. Francia emphasized that the expansion is necessary due to the limited number of dedicated VRU staff available to monitor the city's extensive commercial establishments.

Recent operations and ordinance details

Enforcement actions have continued into late 2026, with the VRU issuing 117 liquor-related citations on November 15 alone. Among the violators was an establishment on Palma Gil Street found selling and serving alcohol during prohibited hours. The same day, the unit cited 28 individuals for anti-smoking violations.

A joint operation with the Ecoland Police Station on November 8 in Juna Subdivision and Matina resulted in approximately 67 citations and the flagging of two bars following public complaints. The VRU noted that one of the establishments is under verification after failing to present a valid business permit during the inspection.

Under the city's liquor ordinance, the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited from 1:00 a. m. to 8:00 a. m. Francia reminded the public of this restriction during the briefing, reinforcing the specific time frame enforced by the VRU and its deputized partners.