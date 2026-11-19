Azerbaijan Debates Tax Incentives for Cashless Beauty Industry

Azərbaycan's Milli Məclis (National Assembly) has debated a draft law amending the Tax Code to incentivize the beauty industry-including hair salons, beauty parlors, and cosmetic centers-to shift toward cashless transactions. The proposed changes aim to offer specific financial benefits to both business owners and clients who adopt electronic payments.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A woman with permanent makeup

For entrepreneurs, the draft emphasizes the use of POS terminals integrated into the unified operating system of cash registers. If businesses transition to cashless payments, they would qualify for several tax advantages effective from January 1, 2027, over a period of three years:

Reduced tax base: 50% of revenue generated through POS terminals will be excluded from the total turnover subject to taxation.

50% of revenue generated through POS terminals will be excluded from the total turnover subject to taxation. Income and profit tax exemption: The same 50% of cashless turnover exempt from VAT calculations will also be exempt from personal income tax (for individuals) and corporate profit tax (for legal entities).

The same 50% of cashless turnover exempt from VAT calculations will also be exempt from personal income tax (for individuals) and corporate profit tax (for legal entities). Access to simplified taxation: Beauty industry entrepreneurs with monthly turnover exceeding 200,000 manats over a 12-month period will be eligible to apply the simplified taxation system for five years starting January 1, 2027.

Direct incentives are also introduced for clients to prefer card payments over cash. Physical persons making cashless payments for services will receive a 0.9% cashback on the payment amount. Additionally, a mechanism for partial VAT refund is proposed: consumers paying by card will have 17.5% of the VAT refunded, whereas cash payments will only qualify for a 5% refund.

As of the latest discussion, these provisions were considered in the format of a draft law during a plenary session of the Milli Məclis, with the key mechanisms for turnover and simplified taxation set to launch on January 1, 2027.