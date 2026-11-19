Kyrgyz Export Center reports: 17 local garment enterprises registered in EU REX system for trade

Kyrgyzstan is shifting its light industry strategy from volume-based growth within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) toward establishing a presence in the European Union and Gulf Cooperation Council markets. According to the National Statistical Committee, exports of garment products totaled $70.5 million from January to August 2026.

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To facilitate this transition, the government is introducing targeted financial mechanisms. Starting January 1, 2027, the State Development Bank will provide loans tied to specific export contracts, and the state will partially reimburse costs for international certification, recertification, and product testing in foreign laboratories. These measures supplement existing tax incentives and reduced insurance contribution rates.

The shift toward the EU market involves overcoming specific technical and regulatory barriers. Through the "Export Accelerator" program, 31 companies underwent production diagnostics and marketing training. Urmat Takirov, director of the "Kyrgyz Export" center, reports that 17 enterprises have registered in the EU's Registered Exporter (REX) system, with another 10 having applied. Some companies have already begun shipping trial batches to Europe.

However, European market entry requires strict adherence to Health and Safety (H&S) standards, the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and OEKO-TEX certification for raw materials. Diloramkan Duyshobaeva, chair of the Association of Kyrgyz Garment Makers, notes that high logistics costs remain a critical constraint, affecting the price competitiveness of Kyrgyz goods against producers from China, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

To address these gaps, the government is planning new infrastructure projects. Under the oversight of President Sadyr Japarov and in consultation with UNIDO, Kyrgyzstan intends to build an internationally accredited textile laboratory to verify fabric composition and dye safety. Additionally, a designer and national brand development center, estimated at $2 million, is planned to provide a 1,000-square-meter facility for personnel training and collection development.

Industry leaders, including the Barkhat factory, are moving toward a model that prioritizes original design and branding over simple contract sewing. This pivot is supported by increasing participation in international audits and trade exhibitions in France and Poland as the sector seeks to diversify exports beyond the Russian market.