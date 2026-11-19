Microcredit Arrears in Kazakhstan Nearly Double Among Legal Entities

Microcredit arrears among legal entities in Kazakhstan grew by 97.1% during the first nine months of 2026, rising from 5.15 billion to 10.16 billion tenge, according to a National Bank report as of October 1.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Kazakhstan. Piles of tenge

This increase in defaults outpaced the growth of new loan disbursements to companies, which rose by 25.1% to 90.54 billion tenge. Consequently, the share of overdue loans in the corporate portfolio increased from 7.1% at the start of the year to 11.2% by October.

The report details growth across all delinquency brackets:

1 to 30 days: increased 113.2% (from 1.69 billion to 3.59 billion tenge)

31 to 60 days: increased 115.1% (from 923.7 million to 1.99 billion tenge)

61 to 90 days: increased 46.8% (from 705.4 million to 1.04 billion tenge)

Non-performing loans (NPL 90+), where payments have been absent for over three months, rose by 92.8% from 1.84 billion to 3.54 billion tenge, shifting their portfolio share from 2.5% to 3.9%.

To mitigate these risks, microfinance organizations (MFOs) increased their total reserves (provisions) by 46.8% to 4.87 billion tenge. Provisions specifically for loans overdue by more than 90 days rose by 85% to 1.83 billion tenge.

Other segments showed more stability. The individual entrepreneur (IE) portfolio grew 2.1% to 124.26 billion tenge, with total arrears increasing 5.3% to 28.57 billion tenge (22% of the portfolio), though NPL 90+ for IEs decreased 18.1% to 6.21 billion tenge.

Loans to individuals (excluding IEs) rose 3.3% to 1.33 trillion tenge. Total individual arrears increased 6% to 297.92 billion tenge (22.3% of the portfolio), while debts overdue by more than 90 days fell 6% to 72.95 billion tenge.

The total MFO credit portfolio in Kazakhstan grew 5.6% from January to September 2026, reaching 1.58 trillion tenge (including 34.88 billion tenge in reverse repo operations). Total market arrears rose 7.5% to 336.65 billion tenge, representing 21.2% of the overall portfolio.